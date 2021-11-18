Oswaldo Sánchez revealed the millionaire amount that Chivas owed him

Las Chivas owed Oswaldo Sánchez a bonus for the championship in 2006. (Photo: Twitter / @ MundoLigaMX)

The professional exporter of Mexican soccer, Oswaldo Sanchez revealed in an interview that his former club, the Chivas from Guadalajara, didn’t pay you a bonus in 15 years when it came out champion at 2006, for an amount around MXN 1 million, when the team got their eleventh star after beating the Red Devils of the Toluca at Nemesio Diez Stadium.

The now commentator for the television network TUDN spoke in an interview with the same television station where he confessed that the Guadalajara Sports Club He owes him a “little melon”, that is, a million pesos.

“I’m going to drop you another one. I did not collect my bonus for being champion with Chivas in 2006. It was a little melon (one million pesos), ”confessed the exporter.

Furthermore, Oswaldo revealed that his departure of all the Chivas was totally Against his will, although he still had one and a half year contract, was transferred to the Warriors from Santos Laguna, after having lifted the champion trophy. The reason for his departure would have been given by having differences with the directive from Jorge Vergara.

Oswaldo Sánchez was champion with Chivas in 2006. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

For its part, before winning the championship with the rojiblanco team, the Chivas board of directors already had his transfer approved of Oswaldo Sánchez with the UANL Tigers and also with Santos Laguna. This last team was the one that he finally left as he no longer entered into plans with those of the Pearl of the WestFurthermore, according to the former player himself, his departure from Flock was orchestrated by Nestor de la Torre, who was then sports president of the team.

On the other hand, in the same talk with TUDN, the former national goalkeeper stated that he could having gone to play abroad. He revealed that at the time he had offers from countries such as Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain and Greece. However, he did not accept these offers because they offered him a much lower salary compared to what he earned in Mexico.

It should be noted that, in addition to shining with Guadalajara and with the Mexican Soccer Team with which he played Germany World Cup 2006, the footballer also did with the Foxes of the Atlas, the Eagles of the America and with Santos Laguna, with whom he managed to be champion in Two occasions, at 2008 and later in the 2012.

Oswaldo Sánchez played with the Mexico National Team in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. (Photo: Fredy Contreras / EFE)

Finally, one of the idols of the Chivas, could not keep a promise he did at the press conference when he said goodbye to the Guadalajara team, in which he mentioned that I would go back to the club, scenario that it did not happen again before leaving the courts.

“What hurts me the most at this time is the fans, I want you to know that I make this decision based on seeing the future of my family, but this is not a goodbye, just a see you soon”, mentioned the exporter.

Despite this, the man from Guadalajara continued with his successful career in the Lagunera region, where he was able to lift more league titles and even reaching a final of Concacaf Champions League, same that he lost with the Striped from Monterrey. In addition, he became one of the benchmarks of the lagoon team and the team with which he would put end of his career as a professional footballer.

