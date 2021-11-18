Oswaldo Sánchez evidences Chivas: they owe him a 2006 title bonus

Editorial Mediotiempo

Oswaldo Sanchez dropped the bomb. The TUDN commentator today announced during a talk with the same television station, that in his time as a player Chivas he was owed a large sum of money, same that was won by winning the league title in 2006.

The former goalkeeper went back to the Final that Chivas beat Toluca at Opening 2006, where the players would earn a bonus of a million pesos if they raised the glass, a situation that finally happened, although Oswaldo never received the award.

“I’m going to drop you another one. I did not collect my bonus for being champion with Chivas in 2006. It was a meloncito (one million pesos)”, Revealed the goalkeeper, who revealed the debt of the Guadalajara team.

In addition, Sanchez explained at the time had offers to go play foreign soccer, since it was sought after by clubs from countries such as: Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain and Greece; however, he rejected the offers because the salary was too short who he perceived as a goalkeeper in the mexican soccer.

Did not keep a promise

Finally, Oswaldo Sanchez accepted that his retirement from Mexican soccer was not as he would have wished, since he recalled that when he left Chivas made the promise that he would return to the club, a situation that did not happen since ended up hanging the gloves with Santos Laguna.

“What hurts me the most right now is the hobby, I want you to know that I make this decision based on seeing the future of my family, but this is not goodbye, just see you soon“, Said the goalkeeper at the time when he left the Sacred Flock.