OMG! Will we ever see Amanda Seyfried in a superhero movie? This is what the actress says

While many celebrities have the desire and purpose to go out in superhero movies, one of the largest franchises in the industry of cinemaApparently there are others who prefer classic genres like drama and comedy, and one of them is Amanda Seyfried. The actress has revealed that we will most likely never see her in a superhero movie. This is what you mentioned Amanda seyfried.

In a recent interview for Associated Press, the actress spoke about the boom of superhero movies, and that she is not very interested in starring in any of them.

‘I don’t think there are many agents who don’t feel that their clients wouldn’t benefit from a great deal of superhero movie‘he explained Amanda seyfried in the middle. ‘I really had to push against those kinds of proposals. I get it. I think Tham superhero movies They are wonderful, and they transport you to this incredible world that does not exist. And it is really good for children, especially as they grow older. But I have no interest in being on one and being on that trip every day. I’m not a fan of being in front of the green screen. I’m just not like that. I want to have fun when I’m working. And that has been that cloud that has been hovering over me for my entire career, and I don’t know when it will go away. But that’s okay because at the end of the day, my agents trust me, and they know it’s not for everyone. ‘