Offset lost a huge fortune on his first date with Cardi B

Rapper Offset he was on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ program where he chatted with the guest presenter Anthony Anderson. During the talk, the singer recalled how and where was his first date with Cardi B, in addition to that he spoke of his paternity, as he will soon be the father of five.

Offset, who is currently expecting her second child with Cardi B, commented on the show, “My first date went in a big way. I wanted to do something that wasn’t normally done. I wanted to have fun and not be so serious and enjoy the time, so I took her to the Super Bowl. “

That first meeting was in 2017 when the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots met at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the end the Patriots got the title. About that night the rapper recalled that he was supporting the Falcons, who were giving a great game, but that they succumbed to the genius of who at that time was the quarterback, Tom Brady.

Going to the biggest sporting event in the United States was not cheap at all, as Offset commented, “I lost $ 10,000 that night, but do you know what I won? To my wife,” he said, smiling.

With the arrival of his second child with Cardi B, the artist will have five children. On that, Anthony Anderson asked him if he would give a gift to his partner as motivation, to which he replied, “I feel that the gift is the child. However, I will give a gift to her, I would like to.”

Another of the important revelations of the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was the way in which he got his stage name. “When I was a kid I was always a bit out of place,” he joked and later remarked, “So I knew I was going to be on set, in front of the camera, so I just put ‘set’ at the end so you get ‘Offset’ .

A few days ago Offset and Cardi celebrated their daughter’s third birthday Kulture with a great party in which there was no lack of details such as carriages, animals, including a unicorn and even a castle.

In addition to the great celebration, Cardi B wrote a tender message to her daughter on her Instagram account along with a photo in which Kulture was barely in her first weeks of life. “Forever my little girl, my Cancer queen.”

Offset did something similar, sharing a video of him and his daughter dancing happily.

