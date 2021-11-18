Nissan’s first electric SUV with up to 482 km of autonomy already has a price and arrival date after a year of delay

The first Electric SUV from Nissan, the Ariya, is getting closer to arriving and the automaker has already announced its price and a variety of equipment for the United States market, in addition, online reservations have already been opened.





Nissan ariya was presented in July 2020 as an SUV that will reach up to 482 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge. Its arrival was scheduled for mid-2021 in Japan, and by the end of the year in the United States and Canada, however, its departure was delayed and North American customers are now expected to receive their SUV until the beginning of the fall 2022.

The equipment in which the Ariya will be available are: Ariya Venture +, Ariya Evolve + FWD, Ariya Premiere FWD and Ariya Platinum +. The first three options have traction on the front axle, while the last will come with all-wheel drive.

The features that Nissan shared for each trim level are:

Ariya Venture + : 87 kWh battery, 238 horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 pound-feet of torque, and a range of 482 kilometers on one charge.

: 87 kWh battery, 238 horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 pound-feet of torque, and a range of 482 kilometers on one charge. Ariya Evolve + FWD : 87kWh battery, 238 horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb.-ft. of torque, and a range of up to 458 km.

: 87kWh battery, 238 horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb.-ft. of torque, and a range of up to 458 km. Ariya Premiere FWD : Same features as Evolve + FWD but with ProPILOT Assist 2.0 and ProPILOT Park.

: Same features as Evolve + FWD but with ProPILOT Assist 2.0 and ProPILOT Park. Ariya Platinum +In addition to all-wheel drive, it has e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive, 87kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442 lb.-ft. of torque, and an estimated range of up to 426 km .

Pricing and availability

According to Nissan, the units front-wheel drive will begin to arrive in early fall 2022, while the Ariya Platinum + with all-wheel drive It will be delivered shortly thereafter and those interested in the United States can now set aside their SUV from the Nissan site.

The prices are as follows: Ariya Venture + $ 47,125, Ariya Evolve + FWD $ 50,125, Ariya Premiere FWD $ 54,625, Ariya Platinum + $ 60,125.