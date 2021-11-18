Nintendo celebrates the launch of its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: list, up to 75% in more than 1000 games, trailer and more – Nintenderos

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and comes from the official Nintendo account. In this case, celebrate the arrival of the new Cyber ​​offers of Europe.

As we expected, these offers were launched today on featured titles via the European eShop until November 30. We remind you of some of the biggest discounts:

Qualification

Editor

Discount

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm

Nintendo

33%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2

Activision

Four. Five%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Larian studios

30%

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tetris® Effect: Connected

Enhance

33%

Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time

Activision

40%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT

fifty%

Hotline Miami Collection

Return Digital

fifty%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

iam8bit

40%

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition

ParadoxInteractive

75%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

SEGA

25%

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition

Square enix

fifty%

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

WB Games

55%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Yacht Club Games

30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition

Electronic arts

30%

You have all offers here. You can take a look for yourself at the message just below:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

