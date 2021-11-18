Nintendo celebrates the launch of its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: list, up to 75% in more than 1000 games, trailer and more – Nintenderos

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and comes from the official Nintendo account. In this case, celebrate the arrival of the new Cyber offers of Europe.
As we expected, these offers were launched today on featured titles via the European eShop until November 30. We remind you of some of the biggest discounts:
|
Qualification
|
Editor
|
Discount
|
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2
|
Activision
|
Four. Five%
|
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|
Larian studios
|
30%
|
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Tetris® Effect: Connected
|
Enhance
|
33%
|
Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time
|
Activision
|
40%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|
CD PROJEKT
|
fifty%
|
Hotline Miami Collection
|
Return Digital
|
fifty%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
iam8bit
|
40%
|
Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition
|
ParadoxInteractive
|
75%
|
Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|
SEGA
|
25%
|
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition
|
Square enix
|
fifty%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
WB Games
|
55%
|
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|
Yacht Club Games
|
30%
|
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition
|
Electronic arts
|
30%
You have all offers here. You can take a look for yourself at the message just below:
Nintendo’s «» Cyber Offers »» promotion has started! #eShop! Save up to 75% on games of #NintendoSwitch like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, Tetris Effect: Connected, and hundreds of other titles.
Check them out: https://t.co/8CweCDHetN pic.twitter.com/cksSzstKU3
– Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) November 18, 2021
