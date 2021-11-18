Nintendo announces discounts of up to 75% on over 1,000 games for Nintendo Switch

Its ‘Ciberofertas’ event prepares some bargains both in indies and in some of the most powerful titles of the company.

At the gates of the famous Black Friday, dozens of companies begin to seduce their customers with the most attractive offers. Nintendo is not far behind in this idea and, therefore, revives its ‘Cyber ​​offers’ to present more than 1,000 games with discounts of up to 75%. And, as it is already a trend in this kind of events, the Japanese company will maintain these prices temporarily, so you can already make a gap between the November 18 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and the November 30 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to check out some of Nintendo’s bargains.

We are more than sure that, among the hundreds of games that present a discount, you will find a title that catches your attention with your balance of proposal and price. But, as is customary in this house, here we leave you a set of 10 featured offers that will facilitate that search between the deliveries of Nintendo.

Top 10 Deals for Nintendo Switch Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm for € 40.19 (previously € 59.99): a musou-style adventure that, offering a discount for the first time, allows you to discover the events that occurred 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for € 40.19 (was € 59.99): a new experience in the most classic Mario style with more than 160 levels in 2D side scrolling. The game allows you to share the fun with up to 4 players.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for € 24.74 (before € 44.99): the set of the two installments of the famous skater with HD graphics. A game to test our skills with skateboarding through levels and tricks that we will carry out with the greatest professionals in the sector.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for € 34.99 (previously € 49.99): an essential RPG that places us in a fantastic world with different races and specializations to squeeze the full potential of adventure. The game has a cooperative multiplayer mode that accepts up to 4 players.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe for € 40.19 (previously € 59.99): one of the nice adventures in the Pikmin universe, where we will learn to command little beings to survive on a hostile planet full of threats.

Tetris Effect: Connected for € 26.79 (previously € 39.99): a reinvention of the classic Tetris where all the elements that make up the screen shine, dance and explode in sync, giving the possibility that each of its more than 30 levels feel differently.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for € 29.99 (was € 49.99): new walks of the marsupial with their companions in this adventure full of platforms, abilities, characters and even alternate dimensions.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for € 19.99 (previously € 39.99): the acclaimed installment of Geralt of Rivia returns to the Nintendo offers with a very attractive discount for those who want to delve into its fantasy universe.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate for € 29.99 (previously € 39.99): one of the latest remasters of the blue hedgehog in which we must combine Sonic’s speed with the powers of the wisps, his companions in this adventure.

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch for € 27.99 (was € 39.99): The latest installment of the acclaimed soccer franchise that has been a great success since its launch. Test your skills in this sport with the most famous clubs and players in the sector.

Keep in mind that there are hundreds of sales for Nintendo Switch that complement the outstanding offers that you have just read, so do not hesitate to enter the official eShop page to know all the bargains of the ‘Cyber ​​offers’ promotion.

