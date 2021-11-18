Nicole Kidman: the ranking of her series from the best to the most disturbing

It all begins when a mother is found dead at home, her son owes to a privileged school in New York, but her family was not rich, so from the beginning one begins to suspect that her death could have something to do with everything That, and when the clues start to roll in, a woman (Kidman) must do everything she can to protect her family and prevent the case from destroying her son.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on the novel by Liane moriarty, this series presents Kidman as a cross between a cult leader and a holistic health and wellness influencer.

Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evand, Michael Shannon and Bobby CannavaleAmong others, they bring to life 9 characters that coincide in a luxurious wellness retreat that is run by a mysterious woman who used to be a powerful CEO, and who now performs unorthodox treatments to help her guests, but, as the days go by It becomes increasingly clear that things are not what they seem and that, within that place of calm and relaxation, there really is a dangerous secret that could affect everyone in unexpected ways.

Each character has their own secrets and reasons for being there, but the combination of personalities is not as innocent or relaxing as they expected, and that also leads us to know the worst side of each one.

Bangkok Hilton

This was one of the first series Nicole Kidman worked on and most of her fans forgot or didn’t watch it. Kidman won two awards for his work on this miniseries in which he also appears Hugo Weaving (from Matrix and Lord of the Rings).

The series tells the story of Kat Stanton, an Australian woman looking for her father, which leads her to travel from London to Australia and Thailand, where she is manipulated to transport a package that ends up getting her in serious trouble and earning a stay in the prison they call “Bangkok Hilton “and to experience the worst living conditions and abuse.

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Kidman joined the series of Elisabeth moss in his second season, and he gave a lot to talk about due to the transformation he made to bring his character to life.

Produced between Australia, New Zealand, England and the United States, this award-winning series Emmy, the series tells the story of a detective who becomes obsessed with the case of the disappearance of a girl, so she decides to carry out an intense investigation with which she reveals the secrets of a small isolated town. As the investigation progresses, the agent realizes that the case is more complicated than it appears, and to solve it she will have to pay a very high price.