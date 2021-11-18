Nicole Kidman leaves Hong Kong because she can’t adapt?

Nicole Kidman’s next project has generated conflicts since the beginning of its recording

The next series of Amazon Prime Video, Expats, generated controversy after the actress Nicole Kidman allowed to skip quarantine in Hong Kong. Due to these actions, many inhabitants condemned the project for abiding by sanitary protocols only when it comes to privileged people. However, now the problems in production continue, as Nicole Kidman abandonment Hong Kong and the series allegedly had to suspend production.

Why did Nicole Kidman leave Hong Kong?

It is said that there were several reasons why Nicole Kidman made the decision. The actress was apparently unhappy with her working conditions, as well as her inability to adapt to the city environment. As Hong Kong is an extremely large and inhabited city, the filming must be done in small spaces with many people around, it is said that Kidman only had one camping tent to be able to rest between scenes.

In addition, he came into conflict with the director Lulu wang (The Farewell) and filming was suspended for three days before Kidman request a two-month break. It is said that the actress will return to film her scenes until November of this year.

However, according to a new report from Variety, Amazon is not in conflict with the actress and according to them, everything was scheduled for her to retire. “The production is not stagnant or paused, I was always going to continue filming without it”, An Amazon spokesperson told the portal.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?