New sneak peek of love without barriers by Steven Spielberg

A new preview of the film LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS, a film adaptation by Steven Spielberg of the renowned musical, is now available. The film will hit theaters on December 9.

Directed by Oscar® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer and Tony® winner Tony Kushner, LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS tells the classic tale of rivalries and youthful love in 1957 New York City.

The new adaptation of the endearing musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía ), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works). Rita Moreno, one of only three artists to be honored with the Oscars®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody awards, is also serving as one of the film’s executive producers.

Bringing together top Broadway and Hollywood artists, the creative team includes Kushner, who also served as executive producer, Tony® Award-winning Justin Peck who choreographed the film’s musical numbers, and the renowned director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and GRAMMY® Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the recording of the iconic soundtrack, to Oscar®-nominated composer and director David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the film’s score, at the Tony® winning songwriter Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home.

A tragicomic family; Millie, a Modern Girl), who oversaw the cast on vocals and Grammy® Award-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Chicago), who is serving as the film’s executive producer.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Oscar®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS is a film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical, featuring a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Without further ado we leave you with the advancement of Love without barriers.

