New Moto G200 with a very powerful processor and fast screen

Motorola has been working on its return to the highest range of smartphones for a couple of years, and this year we have seen very interesting bets such as the Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Moto G100. Now, the successor of the latter has arrived, the new Moto G200 whose most interesting feature is the processor that it carries inside.

And this time Motorola has opted for the most powerful Qualcomm processor today, the Snapdragon 888+, present in most of flagships recent competition. The G200 is a phone with a high-end processor, even slightly more powerful than the Snapdragon 870 that the Edge 20 Pro carries under the hood.

To accompany this 888+ Motorola includes a RAM of 8 GB and an internal storage capacity of 128 and 256 GB, depending on the version. At its rear it has a system a triple camera that includes a 108 MP main (wide) sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Its front camera consists of a 16 MP sensor.

Finally, the G200 has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels (FullHD +) and a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is as fast as the screen that the Edge 20 ProBut the G200 has an LCD panel instead of the OLED screen on the new Edge. Finally, the G200’s battery is 5,000 mAh, something that Moto already uses to include in its phones, and it has a 33W fast charge.

The Moto G200 is priced at 449.99 euros and will be available from the next few weeks in Spain. P Of course, Motorola will also sell it in Latin America, but we will have to wait a little longer to know its price and launch date in Latin America. American.