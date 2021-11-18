New lung cancer program at HM Hospitales

Early diagnosis is essential to increase lung cancer survival, which statistically is the one that produces the highest mortality. For this reason HM Hospitals establishes a early detection program for asymptomatic patients with risk factors for developing this disease, with the aim of identifying those with this oncological process in an initial stage.

The lung cancer situation in Spain today shows worrying figures, since is responsible for 20 percent of all annual cancer deaths, being one of the most frequent oncological processes, both in men and women. This mortality rate is largely based on the fact that a high percentage of patients are diagnosed in advanced stages, when the response to treatment is lower.

“There are only two ways that have been shown to be effective in reducing mortality from this disease: smoking cessation and early diagnosis. In advanced stages the response to treatments is lower. In localized stages, in which the tumor has not produced distant involvement, or infiltration of the lymph nodes, the most effective treatment is surgery, but currently, less than one in three cases can be operated on at diagnosis ”, he points out. Maximo Gomez, coordinator of the Pulmonology Unit of the HM Montepríncipe, HM Puerta del Sur and HM Torrelodones university hospitals.

The program established by the Group is aimed at patients with high-risk criteria for developing the disease, which includes those over 50 who have a cumulative tobacco use of more than 20 packs per year. “The most related factor is tobacco. 85-90 percent of patients are or have been smokers. As for ex-smokers, they must meet the previous characteristics of age and accumulated consumption, having given up tobacco for less than 15 years. The inclusion of patients in whom some other factor that favors the disease is present, such as family history or contact with recognized toxins can be considered ”, he highlights Gema Garcia Ledo, coordinator of the Lung Unit of the Clara Campal HM Ciocc Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The program has been designed in a multidisciplinary way by the sPneumology, Radiology and Medical Oncology services so that all patients in the candidate Group can access it thanks to the operation of all the centers as a single healthcare network, although initially HM Puerta del Sur centralizes the activity.

Low starting dose

The program is based on two main tools, an annual low-dose CT scan and medical follow-up. If a finding is detected, it is triggered a fast circuit of multidisciplinary action to carry out the additional diagnostic or therapeutic techniques that proceed in each case. The purpose is to reach an accurate diagnosis and the establishment of the most appropriate treatment in the shortest possible time.

“In the event that no findings are produced, a new CT scan will be performed each year, ending the follow-up of the patient when a clinical condition is present that would prevent him from facing treatment in the event that he was diagnosed with this disease, or if they are met. the 15 years of smoking cessation, ”says Gómez.

Mortality reduction

The main objective for which this program is designed is to achieve a reduction in mortality from lung cancer, thanks to the early diagnosis that this type of program allows. It has been shown that following protocolized early diagnosis programs 85 percent of diagnoses are made in stage I, which leads to a reduction in mortality of between 20 percent and 25 percent. “The implementation of these programs at the national level would prevent the death of almost 6,000 patients a year. Published studies show that in the case of women the data is even better, since in them the reduction in mortality exceeds 30 percent “, indicates Goméz, who stresses that it is “important to remember that for these benefits to occur, the patient must complete the successive rounds of planned study”.

In this sense, and in connection with the celebration of the International Day to Fight Lung Cancer, pulmonologists and oncologists recall that smoking cessation and early diagnosis are the main tools to combat mortality in this oncological process.