New dermatology clinic will meet the need for patient services in the south of the island

The effort will promote the first medical residency in dermatology in the southern area

Dr. Néstor Sánchez, dermatologist with a patient.

Through the Dermatology Clinic of the PHSU Wellness Center, Dr. Néstor Sánchez, who has a history of more than 40 years in practice, will lead a group of dermatologists who will attend to the needs of patients in the region.

Similarly, the effort seeks to give way to the creation of the first medical residency in dermatology in the south of the island, which, as reported, will help the retention of specialists in this practice, helping to satisfy the demand for doctors. dermatologists.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of this clinic at a time when we know there is a shortage of dermatologists on the island and a high demand for these services, so we are confident that this effort will help meet the needs of patients in the southern area. . We are convinced that the experience and commitment of Dr. Sánchez will help develop this dermatology clinic to become the main one in the southern area, “said Juliette Rivera, director of the PHSU Wellness Center, who added that this opening marks the beginning of the development of a dermatology residency program, which would be of great benefit to country in the face of high need of these specialists.

Dr. Néstor Sánchez, dermatologist.

For his part, Dr. Sánchez indicated that, “the PHSU Wellness Center Dermatology Clinic will greatly alleviate the extreme shortage of dermatologists that exists on the island, providing quality dermatology medical services to the southern and central areas of Puerto Rico. “

Sánchez studied medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the United States and is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. He has a subspecialty in Dermatopathology from Harvard University. Sánchez is also author of the books Dermatology in internal medicine, signs and symptoms of condition of skin.

People interested in obtaining information about the new clinic or for appointments, they can call 787-812-2525.

Since 2001, the PHSU Wellness Center offers health services and it has a practice center for students of medicine, psychology and nursing that includes multidisciplinary services. The commitment of the PHSU Wellness Center is to offer services of excellence in health physics and mental in the southern area, accepting most medical plans.