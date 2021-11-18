New app for prescription of antibiotics

The information collected will, in turn, allow the detection of resistance patterns in order to address “

both in hospitals and in Primary and Community Care “and / or avoid its prescription when its use is not indicated.

Therefore, Lamas hopes that it will become a “indispensable tool” of the hospital teams in charge of the Antibiotic Use Optimization Programs (PROA) when obtaining information on the empirical management of infections when the organism has not been identified.

The guide, downloadable through the PRAN website from this Thursday, also incorporates indications for the Sampling, recommendations on the use of microbials in special cases such as pregnancy, special precautions for use regarding the safety alerts published by Aemps and a diagnostic sample care manual.

Tool in MIR training

As a professional, the doctor will be able to do “quick inquiries” to find out the “why of this treatment based on experience” and the observations associated with each use case, as explained by Antonio López Navas, PRAN coordinator in the Human Health area. This first edition, however, only includes those prevalent pathologies in the microbial patient.

The lack of a national “reference” guide on “how to manage infections” has caused for years “a clinical variability when it comes to treating them between autonomous communities,” said López when talking about the usefulness of this app in the homogenization of the prescription.

It will be a “living” document with continuous updating based on scientific advances, coordinated by a working group made up of experts from scientific societies and the collaboration of the Spanish Society for Infectious Diseases.

The objective was to facilitate the access of professionals to these therapeutic guides, already existing in several communities, in a mobile and adaptable format, explained Rocío Fernández Urrusuno, Scientific-Technical Coordinator of PROA de Andalucía. The first experiences reflect a “positive” acceptance of this tool by professionals and even a decrease in emergencies due to improper use of these drugs.

In addition to “determining the quality or adequacy of the prescribed treatments”, the platform may also be used as tool in the training of MIR and EIR, reducing the risk of resistance in the future.

Antibiotic resistance causes 4,000 deaths annually

And it is that the abuse of antibiotics and multi-resistant bacteria have led to talk of a “twin pandemic” to Covid-19 in the world. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, called on the different agents to continue to face one of the “most important challenges facing modern Medicine”, such as the appearance of drug-resistant bacteria.

A “serious threat” that causes more than 4,000 deaths a year in Spain, four times more than those caused by traffic accidents, and which is expected to become the leading cause of death in the coming years. In Darias’s opinion, the measures implemented to tackle “this public health problem” are not enough, which is why he calls for greater efforts in policy, advances in research and multisectoral programs from a ‘One Health’ perspective that combines efforts.

“The multidisciplinary approach is the way forward to protect everyone’s health on a global stage,” insisted the minister, in charge of closing the meeting.