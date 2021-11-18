Netflix Mexico: the most viewed series and movies of the week

The world king of streaming It has something for all tastes, ages and –of course– geographical locations. And just as our musical tastes vary from one country to another, we do not always follow the same series and movies in all of Latin America. For sample, this list with the most viewed series and movies on Netflix Mexico this week.

Series

1. Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

Following the success of the original, this companion series of Narcos returns for its third and final season. The original took place in Colombia, although this one –as its name indicates– focuses on drug trafficking in Mexico in the 1980s. Diego Luna will reprise his leading role as Félix Gallardo, leader of the Guadalajara Cartel and founder of modern drug trafficking in the country.

Netflix

2. I’m ugly Betty: Season 1

No, it is not at all a new series, per the ways of the streaming sometimes they are mysterious. Meet here the endearing Beatriz Pinzón, an outcast assistant in a major fashion company, as sweet as it is unattractive for the current canon. Like a good soap opera, she falls madly in love with her boss, Don Armando Mendoza. And this is just the beginning.

Netfix

3. Narcos: Mexico: Season 1

Every story has its origin. Witness the start of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s in the successful saga Narcos, in which the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel is narrated.

Netflix

4. Squid Game: Season 1

Haven’t you seen yet The Squid Game (Squid Game)? Stop making yourself “special” and watch out for good. This series in style battle royale South Korea quietly became one of the most watched on Netflix the first week after its premiere, according to the CEO of the service of streaming, by giving audiences another story of average individuals pushed to the limit in a deadly competition filled with familiar games and bizarre mysteries at every turn. All competitors want a piece of the competition’s huge prize pool, but as the games get deadlier and deadlier, the question is: will anyone survive to take the money?

5. Maya and the three

A vivacious and warrior-hearted Mesoamerican princess embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods. You and the little ones in the house will adore it.

Films

1. Red Notice

Red Notice It was originally going to be one of the great Universal Pictures movies of 2020, but Universal’s losses are Netflix’s profits. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson heads the film as John Hartley of the FBI. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot co-head the film as two of John’s most elusive targets, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black. Regardless of the shared enmity between Nolan and Sarah, they are soon forced to confront John in the heist of their lives. But can the members of this diverse trio trust each other? No, they really can’t. And that’s why the movie is so funny.

Netflix

2. Love Hard

An unlucky Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast boy through a app dating. She decides to surprise him for Christmas, but she is surprised when she discovers that she has been scammed. However, as it turns out that the boy she is in love with and she live in the same city, the guy who cheated on her proposes a deal: he will get them a date, but only if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the year-end parties. .

Netflix

3. Yara

The Lombard town of Brembate di Sopra is shocked by the murder of Yara Gambirasio, a girl barely thirteen years old. In doing her best to bring the murderer to justice, prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri has only a few traces of DNA, but without a database to compare them, they are useless. Anyone else in his case would lower his arms, but the determination of this prosecutor has no limits. Based on a real case.

Netflix

4. 211

It seems to be an ordinary day for a couple of policemen – one of them a veteran – but suddenly they are caught in a confrontation with a gang of ex-mercenaries who have just robbed a bank. In reality, they are the law enforcement officers who are closest to the theft and cannot help but respond. Are you ready to take on a professional gang armed to the teeth? At the time this film was a fiasco for the critics and the public in the cinemas, but it has been reborn with force in the unpredictable world of the streaming.

Netflix

5. Just Go With It

Putting Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the same comedy is an almost guaranteed success. On a weekend trip to Hawaii, a plastic surgeon (Sandler) convinces his loyal assistant (Aniston) to pose as his wife – whom he is divorcing – to hide a lie he has told his girlfriend (Brooklyn Decker), who is much younger than the doctor.

Netflix

