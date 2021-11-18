MultiVersus, Warner’s Smash Bros., is now official. We’re handing out bullets featuring Superman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and more in 2022

The rumors were loud and Warner Bros. has finally made the announcement of MultiVersus, a fighting video game that he is developing and that could be called the company’s Super Smash Bros. since the mechanics are practically identical.

Basically the title will be in charge of bringing together a multitude of Warner Bros. characters so that they can fight each other. So we can choose Superman, Batman, Bugs Bunny, the couple formed by Tom and Jerry, Shaggy and many more that will be most familiar to you.

With all of them we will get fully into some of the most crazy combats in clashes of one against one, two against two or all against all with a capacity for four players at the same time. Even so, those in charge have indicated that they have wanted to place great emphasis on the cooperative for tag team fights.





Some of the functions it will have will be cross-play and cross-progression, so that everyone can play on the platform they prefer and continue their progress on another, just as they can meet their friends regardless of the system that each one chooses. And the best of all is that you will not have to pay for it because the game will be free-to-play.

The intention of Warner Bros. is to expand the content as the months go by with more characters, skins, game modes and other surprises. At the moment it is planned that a test version will take place soon, which you can sign up for from its official website, to whet your appetite until MultiVersus arrives in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.