MUCH ATTENTION, CULÉS: Joan Laporta’s response when asked if there is a possibility that Messi and Iniesta will return to FC Barcelona

During the press conference introducing Dani Alves, who returned to FC Barcelona at 38 years of age, they asked president Joan Laporta if there is a possibility that other legendary players, such as Lionel messi or Andrés Iniesta, return to the Camp Nou club.

Obviously, at this point, there are no negotiations for either of them. However, after what happened with the Brazilian side, Laporta left the door open. The president coincides with Alves: if there is willingness, work and professionalism, age is only a number.

COULD MESSI AND INIESTA RETURN TO FC BARCELONA?

“I do not rule. It’s one thing that has happened with Dani. I want to thank you because Dani has made it very clear. First: ‘age is a number’. Second: ‘I have seen the situation of the club, I want to help, I feel strong enough to help and start’. In addition, I have to publicly thank you for making a significant financial effort. He knows the situation we have provisional, because we are going to reverse it, we are convinced. We are on the good way. And the fact that Dani has made this effort is to be appreciated ”.

“All the culés, today with Dani, tomorrow it would be with others, of these personalities that have made this club great. And you’re talking about two players who are spectacular. You talk to me about Leo, you talk to me about Iniesta. I cannot predict the future. They are two players who are still playing, who are greats of the Barça, who have been in this house, who have made the club great. We will always remember them, we always have them in our memory, we always keep them in mind. But, at the moment, they are players who have a contract in force with other clubs and I understand that they must be respected. But in life you never know ”.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi is the player with the most goals (672), the most assists (268), the most games (778) and the most titles (35) in the entire history of FC Barcelona. GOAT.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi (35) and Andrés Iniesta (32) are the footballers with the most titles in the entire history of FC Barcelona. Total legends.