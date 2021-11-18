Movies for Grownups honors George Clooney





“We are delighted to honor George Clooney, an actor whose skill and wit make him the Cary Grant of our day and a director who would be famous even if we had never seen him on screen,” said Jo Ann Jenkins, Executive Director of AARP. . “He epitomizes the meaning of aging gracefully by showing that, with intelligence and hard work, even the most extraordinary talent can improve over time. He makes a strong case against age discrimination.”

Clooney will receive the award at the virtual awards ceremony, which will also include recognition for the best films and filmmakers of 2020, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Adult Television Series and more. This is the first year that Movies for Grownups will also honor television talents.

Clooney joins a list of AARP Movies for Grownups Lifetime Achievement Award winners including Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone.