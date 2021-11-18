Movie Billboard For The Weekend In Ponferrada. November 19-21

Last night in Soho

November 19, 2021 / 1h 57min / Horror, Suspense / Great Britain

Directed by Edgar Wright

Cast Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith (XI)

Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a young woman with a passion for fashion design who has mysteriously been able to enter the 1960s. There she meets her idol, a dazzling singer who is just an aspiring singer at the time. . But not everything is what it seems in 1960s London and horrible events will soon begin to unfold.

Next door

November 19, 2021 / 1h 32min / Comedy / Germany

Directed by Daniel Brühl

Cast Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth, Rike Eckermann

Berlin, Prenzlauer Berg district. Daniel is a very successful actor. He has an elegant apartment, a beautiful wife and one with his children under control. His life is perfect and he is about to travel to London where he is expected to audition and participate in an American superhero movie. On the way to the airport, he goes into the bar on the corner, and there he finds Bruno sitting, calm, ready to enjoy the moment he has been waiting for so long.

Antlers: Dark Creature

November 19, 2021 / 1h 39min / Horror, Suspense / USA

Directed by Scott Cooper

Cast Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons,

A teacher in an isolated town near Oregon begins to take an interest in a silent and enigmatic student. It all turns into a life and death experience when the boy’s catastrophic secret threatens to destroy the town.

Be careful what you wish for

November 12, 2021Adventure, Comedy, Family / Spain

Directed by Fernando Colomo

Cast Dani Rovira, José Sacristán, Cecilia Suárez

Christmas has arrived, and Miguel and Laura decide to spend the winter holidays with their young children in a cabin in the middle of the mountain. This year, grandfather Benigno cannot spend the festivities with his family, however, his mischievous grandchildren steal his most precious object: his magic ball. The children will start using the gadget and will give life to snowmen, who will end up wreaking havoc wherever they pass.

My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes

Cast Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Tomoyo Kurosawa

A criminal organization known as Humanize seeks to destroy gifted holders from all over the planet. To try to save the population from the special bombs that have been hidden all over the world, a selection of heroes is organized. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki, who are interning at a hero office, are also part of the mission from Oseon country.

The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

October 08, 2021 / 1h 33min / Animation, Comedy, Family / USA

Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

Cast Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz

Sequel to the animated film The Addams Family (2019), based on the cartoons created by Charles Addams for The New Yorker magazine, which brings back the peculiar and macabre family formed by Morticia and Gómez, along with their two children Wednesday and Pugsley, plus Uncle Fetid and Grandma Addams.

The last duel

October 29, 2021 / 2h 33min / Drama, Historical / USA

Directed by Ridley Scott

Cast Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer

Set in France, in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, when the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death, but if the squire wins, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

The wolf and the lion

November 05, 2021 / 1h 40min / Adventure, Family / Canada, France

Directed by Gilles de Maistre

Cast Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick

Alma is a young 20-year-old pianist who returns to her family home, located on a remote desert island in Canada. There, Alma will live an experience that will change her life forever. One day he will meet a lion cub and a wounded she-wolf. She decides to heal them, welcome them and take care of them as one of the family.

Eternals

November 05, 2021 / 2h 37min / Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi / USA

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Cast Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek

This film based on the Marvel comics places us in the middle of a war between the Celestials and the Deviants. As the two races face off in an eternal power struggle, Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) try to live their own love story.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis

Cast Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams

Return of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the cunning journalist and reporter who, after being infected, will acquire the powers of the Venom symbiote, and will become a ruthless and dangerous supervillain. This sequel to Venom (2018) takes up the Marvel character created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane.