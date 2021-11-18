Modern Love: long live the cheesy people!

“My ex-husband and I was love at first sight. I should have taken another look at it ”(Film Crimes and Misdemeanors, Woody Allen, 1989).

Journalists Catalina Suárez and Jorge Ernesto Suárez got married. The link would not have caused morbidity on social networks if it had not been for the fact that he is a former guerrilla like his father was and she was a young Uribista. Hunger joined with the desire to eat, the unbelievers would say. She is Álvaro Uribe’s “adore” and he has his own history in the extinct FARC that, apparently, murdered Uribe’s father. Which shows that love can work miracles, even if Uribe has gotten out of hand with the news, I suppose.

Long live love and not war!

Thinking it over, I came to talk to you about something else: Throw the first stone that one or that one that has not been corny in love. Love is cheesy by nature. Google, which is not silent, has its own definition: “Cheesy is an adjective that describes something exaggerated or ridiculous. The most common use of this adjective is in the description of exaggerated romantic statements or attitudes. For example, a couple calling each other affectionate names while comparing each other with ridiculous metaphors ”. They agree?

How do they treat their partners, and vice versa? There are names for all tastes: My Doll, my Solecito, Baby, My treasure, My King, Princess, Bear, Bunny, Little thing, Bug, Melon heart, or, more cloying, Bombón, Galletita, Biscuit, My Chocolate.

Regarding the story, Pupuchurro died on the weekend: peace at the grave of actor Raúl Santa. He and Pupuchurra raised the kitsch to another level thanks to the soap opera Yo soy Betty la fea.

The Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén said it in one verse and without effort: Sometimes I want to be corny / to say: I love you madly. / Sometimes I want to be a fool / to scream: I love her so much!

Love is cheesy because kitsch is inherent to being human. Corruption is inherent in human nature, according to the “white-collar poet,” Miguel Nule, a member of the famous Contracting Cartel that looted Bogota’s finances. How romantic the love of money is, so a bit of kitsch is necessary in the land of embezzlement and the Sacred Heart.