MLB Justin Verlander signs new contract with Astros 2022

The first ‘bomb’ of the off season has arrived, since it was announced that Justin Verlander has signed a new contract with the Houston Astros for the 2022 Season of MLB. It was the afternoon of this Wednesday, November 17, that it was reported that the veteran achieved a new negotiation with the Texans after having rejected the qualified offer that was made to him.

Justin Verlander will continue to be a part of the Houston Astros as both parties agreed to a new contract for one more season and $ 25 million with an option for the second-year player.

The news was shared on social networks in the first instance by Ben Verlander, the pitcher’s brother, and later other sources emerged that confirmed that despite the rumors, Verlander will remain in Houston.

Justin Verlander was unable to see action in virtually anything in the 2021 MLB Season and his relationship with the other players was said to be broken, a situation that kept him from staying with the Astros.