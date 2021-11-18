MLB Justin Verlander signs new contract with Astros 2022

The first ‘bomb’ of the off season has arrived, since it was announced that Justin Verlander has signed a new contract with the Houston Astros for the 2022 Season of MLB. It was the afternoon of this Wednesday, November 17, that it was reported that the veteran achieved a new negotiation with the Texans after having rejected the qualified offer that was made to him.
Justin Verlander will continue to be a part of the Houston Astros as both parties agreed to a new contract for one more season and $ 25 million with an option for the second-year player.
The news was shared on social networks in the first instance by Ben Verlander, the pitcher’s brother, and later other sources emerged that confirmed that despite the rumors, Verlander will remain in Houston.
Justin Verlander was unable to see action in virtually anything in the 2021 MLB Season and his relationship with the other players was said to be broken, a situation that kept him from staying with the Astros.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and continues to be) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
