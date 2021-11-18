MLB final results of the Qualified Offer for 2022

This Wednesday, November 17, the deadline for MLB players to disclose whether they decided to reject or accept the qualified offers that the teams carried out for the Season 2022. The vast majority of them chose to refuse to take them and went on to become members of the free agency. Here we present the final results.

Players have spoken and revealed whether or not they accepted the qualifying offers made to them. In fact, it was only one player who did take the $ 18.4 million for one more year on his team and it was Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants.

From there on out, about 10 other major leaguers chose to enter the free agency market. Here is the list of those who rejected the qualified offer.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris taylor

Corey seager

Houston Astros

Carlos Correa

Justin Verlander (He would have signed a new contract with Astros)

Cincinnati Reds

New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard (Signed with Anaheim Angels)

Michael Conforto

Anaheim Angels

Boston Red Sox

Eduardo Rodríguez (Signed with Detroit Tigers)

Atlanta Braves

The free agency market still has quite a few weeks to go before the 2022 MLB Season kicks off and it will surely be one of the most competitive for the level of these players available.