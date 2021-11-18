MLB Corbin Burnes Brewers named 2021 National Cy Young

The awards season continues and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that Corbin Burnes was chosen as the National League Cy Young for the 2021 Season. The element of Milwaukee Brewers He managed to leave his rivals behind and thanks to the performances he had on the mound he was named the Best Pitcher of the Year of the ‘Old Circuit’.
Voters have spoken and Corbin Burnes was named the 2021 National League Cy Young, thus outvoting Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals / Los Angeles Dodgers; and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Burnes had an outstanding season on the mound with the Brewers, as he posted a 2.43 ERA, the best in any major league; as well as a 0.94 WHIP and struck out 234 for his opponents.
Corbin Burnes became just the third Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to win Cy Young recognition, previously only done by Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982).
With the appointments of Corbin Burnes (National) and Robbie Ray (American) as the winners of the Cy Young 2021, this year it only remains for the MLB to announce the Most Valuable Player of each League.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more