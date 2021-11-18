MLB Corbin Burnes Brewers named 2021 National Cy Young

The awards season continues and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that Corbin Burnes was chosen as the National League Cy Young for the 2021 Season. The element of Milwaukee Brewers He managed to leave his rivals behind and thanks to the performances he had on the mound he was named the Best Pitcher of the Year of the ‘Old Circuit’.

Voters have spoken and Corbin Burnes was named the 2021 National League Cy Young, thus outvoting Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals / Los Angeles Dodgers; and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Burnes had an outstanding season on the mound with the Brewers, as he posted a 2.43 ERA, the best in any major league; as well as a 0.94 WHIP and struck out 234 for his opponents.

Corbin Burnes became just the third Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to win Cy Young recognition, previously only done by Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982).

With the appointments of Corbin Burnes (National) and Robbie Ray (American) as the winners of the Cy Young 2021, this year it only remains for the MLB to announce the Most Valuable Player of each League.