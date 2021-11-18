MJF thinks Vin Diesel’s apology to the Rock was not sincere

MJF has established himself as one of the best badass in all of professional wrestling, and has established himself as one of the top stars of AEW, where he is projected as a future world champion by many. Recently, defeated Darby Allin in a good match at AEW Full Gear 2021, although he did cheat somewhat.

► MJF wants to venture into a movie in the future

The Salt of the Earth is someone so dedicated to his character, that he even maintains his badass status outside of the ring. That has allowed fans to love hating him, and this time he has given a new motive.

It is known the public dispute for some years between The Rock and Vin Diesel, who starred in several films of the Fast and Furious franchise; however, recently Vin Diesel even apologized to The Rock and told him to return to the franchise.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, MJF stated that he is interested in being part of a movie franchise, including the Fast and Furious one. The AEW fighter later added that he believes Vin Diesel’s apology to The Rock was not sincere at all.

“A) I would love to be part of the franchise or any movie. I think any movie would do me good. That’s A. YB) Was it an apology? Was it really an apology? Because he calls it small, so I don’t know. Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally, I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.

We do not know if what MJF said was part of his character, but we will have to wait and see how the relationship between the two actors continues. It also remains to be seen if MJF will ever be part of any movies in the future, but he could certainly be a great villain.