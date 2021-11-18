MIUI 13 – release date, news and compatible mobiles: all the information

After MIUI 12 did not come MIUI 13, but MIUI 12.5, but version thirteen of the customization layer for Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO and Black Shark mobiles it goes on, and its release is getting closer and closer.

MIUI 13 promises important improvements in its design and functions, being a jump similar to that of MIUI 10 to MIUI 11 or, from Android 11 to Android 12. The good thing is waiting, and MIUI 13 has us waiting for something more than usual, although there could be good reasons for it. This is all what we know about MIUI 13 so far.

What news will MIUI 13 bring

The PC mode of a Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

One of the most important news of MIUI 13 would be the Desktop mode, with which you can turn your mobile into a PC after connecting it to a TV. This PC mode was released on the Xiaomi Pad 5 and hopefully Xiaomi will refine it even more in the next update.

With Xiaomi you never know, but hopefully MIUI 13 is based on Android 12, at least in the most current terminals in which it is installed. From Android 12 you must inherit the new features that affect the system, such as presentation screens (Splash screens) for apps, changes to permissions and privacy, microphone and camera indicators, or performance improvements.

What new features of Android 12 will be integrated into MIUI 13 and whether they will be respected or integrated in a slightly different way is still unknown, but the leaks have revealed others news that would arrive with MIUI 13:

Most advanced backup manager

Ability to change the system font

Direct access to reminders to edit and convert them to documents

Improved editor of sticky notes, with shortcuts to other frequently used apps such as the flashlight or widgets

Screen recorder with animation and new sound options

Major improvements in image processing and camera app management

New animations, new theme designs and improved gestures, plus the addition of some new gestures useful for daily tasks

Improved animations

Instant editing filters for photos and videos

Screenshot improvements

Memory expansion and extension with virtual RAM

Always ON improvements

Airplane mode programming

Improvements in the “Share” menu

Improved notification panel, including social functions

Dark mode / day mode programming

One-time permissions

Improvements in power saving mode and use of monochrome mode.

Improved battery performance

An extra extreme battery saving mode

How will the design of MIUI 13

Xiaomi has not yet shown us MIUI 13 at all, and we have not even confirmed its logo. For now we must settle for small brushstrokes in the form of leaks unconfirmed, such as some leaked images showing the redesign of the system and its widgets.

According to these leaks, widgets would be especially important in MIUI 13, similar to how they are in Android 12. The Control Center is renewed with a more minimalist design and widgets showing information such as time, hours of daily use, storage or other data, with a good dose of shortcuts .

Xiaomi is on the list of manufacturers that will incorporate the dynamic theme, so hopefully MIUI 13 Support Material You, changing the colors of the system interface and some applications according to the wallpaper you are using at the time. In this regard, it is expected that MIUI 13 will release new animated wallpapers, like the previous superfunds of Earth or Mars.

Other design changes are expected, such as icon management with more different shapes and a 4 x 5 unit grid, with the ability to customize in color from the top menu. Hopefully Xiaomi will take advantage of the update to renew some of the pre-installed applications, for example the file manager.

East new file manager features a completely new design, with a more visual interface and simplified navigation. It is yet to be known if it will be available in the global ROM or if it will stay in the Chinese version.

Which Xiaomi phones will be updated to MIUI 13

Xiaomi has not yet officially published the list of the brand’s mobiles that will receive the update to MIUI 13. There are Unconfirmed lists of mobiles that should be updated, although the last word will come when the operating system is official.

For now, the only thing we can do is speculate on Xiaomi, Redmi and Black Shark mobiles that are possibly updated to MIUI 13, and that is precisely what Gizchina has done with one of the most widespread lists of possible supported models, which should taken for what it is, an assumption, as Xiaomi announced that it is still studying which phones it will update.

Xiaomi phones candidates to receive MIUI 13

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi-Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi-Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi-Mi Fold

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi-Mi 10s

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Xiaomi-Mi 10T Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi-Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi-Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi-Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi-Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Redmi phones candidates to receive MIUI 13

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi-Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi-Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi-K40

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi 9T

Redmi-9 Power

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi-K30s

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi-9i

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi-9C

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi-10X 4G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi-Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi-K30 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 9

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30

Redmi-K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

POCO phones candidates to receive MIUI 13

Little M2 Reloaded

Little X3 Pro

Little F3

Little X3 NFC

Little-X3

Little M2 Pro

Little M2

Little F2 Pro

Little X2

Little C3

Black Shark phones candidates to receive MIUI 13

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black shark 4

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black shark 3

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black shark 2

Black Shark 3S

When will MIUI 13 be released

The release date of MIUI 13 has not yet been made official, with rumors that its launch was sometime in July or August that, finally, have not ended up being fulfilled. Although it was thought that the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 would coincide with that of this version of the layer, the tablet was made official with MIUI 12.5.

The only thing that the company has made official is the fact that will see the light before the end of 2021, a date that Lei Jun himself announced on his Weibo account and that, as the year progresses, makes the launch more imminent. This, of course, if there is no delay, something that can never be underestimated.