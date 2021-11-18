Miralem Pjanic denies that he was expelled from the Bosnian national team

The former Barcelona player, Pjanic denied that they had run him off the Bosnian national team and pointed out that his absence took her along with the coach

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic denied that he was sent off from the Bosnian national team for skipping team discipline and for a night out before a crucial World Cup qualifying clash.

Pjanic denied that he was expelled from the Bosnian national team for skipping team discipline. EFE

The defeat at home last Saturday (1-3) to Finland left Bosnia with no qualification options for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

A statement from the Bosnian Football Federation, later removed from its website without further explanation, reported the footballer’s expulsion.

That expulsion seemed to be confirmed when the Bosnian coach, Ivaylo Petev, did not include the midfielder in the national team on Wednesday night during the game against Ukraine (0-2).

“I can not say anything more. I respect him as a person and as a player. It has been our agreement“said Petev, according to the Bosnian website Sportsport.

“I want to deny the news. I made the decision not to play alongside the coach“, assured the Barcelona footballer on loan to Turkish Besiktas on his Instagram account, in which he adds that the photos published by some media about his nights out are” old. “

Pjanic played 67 minutes against Finland on Saturday and was fired from the court with boos for his blurred performance.

Some Bosnian portals meanwhile published photos of Pjanic drinking and smoking, supposedly the night before the important match against Finland.

The deleted statement from the Bosnian Federation indicated that Pjanic regretted his behavior and understood the coach’s decision.

The note also recalled Pjanic’s “brilliant games” with the national team.

“His act, however inappropriate for a player of such renown and the patriotism that everyone who wears the national jersey must feel, would have to be understood as a consequence of insufficient psychological recovery after everything that happened to him in the last year of his career. career, “stated the deleted statement.