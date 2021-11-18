Ministry of health confirms that this Thursday the batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives

Although he did not specify the number of doses that will arrive, these will be used to complete the vaccination scheme for minors.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) confirmed that this Thursday a new batch of Pfizer vaccines enters, to vaccination of minors.

This is a batch of 1 million 350 thousand doses that will be used to complete the vaccination scheme for minors.

The batch of injectables from the Pfizer brand was scheduled to enter on Monday, November 15; however, immunization of minors has been delayed for up to two weeks due to missing doses.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Coma, reported last Monday that the delay is due to a logistics problem that has to do with the distribution in Europe and the packaging process of the vaccine.

As indicated, the batch expected for November 15 was 1 million doses, of 2.5 million acquired through the Covax mechanism.

Entry of Pfizer vaccines for minors delayed

In Search of the Pfizer Vaccine

For more than two weeks, dozens of parents have made a pilgrimage to various vaccination centers in search of the second dose of Pfizer to complete the scheme for minors from 12 years old.

A large number of adolescents who received the first dose during the first days of October, when the vaccination began, had to receive the second application from the first days of November; however, public health authorities assured that the period could be extended by up to 50 days.

The Guatemalan Army, in its two vaccination centers, continued to administer injectables to minors with the Moderna vaccine.

This in order to advance in the immunization of minors, from the age of 12, and to be able to resume face-to-face classes from February 2022, as indicated by President Alejandro Giammattei.

* With information from Karla Marroquín

