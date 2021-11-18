Microsoft is also working on fixing the Xbox CMOS death error

If you are not a hardware connoisseur, you may not know that it is a CMOS battery, but basically it is a battery that powers the internal clock of a device as it happens with home computers or, in this case, also Xbox consoles. His death on paper would only imply the need to replace it with a new one, but this could be a problem in the future.

When this occurs, the console may need to connect to Xbox online services to authenticate the system, or else it may require a factory reset. This, which is obviously not a problem now, if it could be in the future if Microsoft or Xbox stop providing online service as they do today, since to configure a factory Xbox it is necessary to connect it to these online services .

Microsoft is working on solving this possible Xbox error

Sony has been faster in this case and they have already given a solution to their consoles through updates, but Microsoft has not fallen asleep on the issue either, and in fact Phil Spencer himself has already acknowledged that the hardware team is working on it:

The hardware team is hearing about it and our consoles […] they must allow the continuous relationship between the player and the content that he owns. So we hear the message and the teams are studying it.

At the moment it seems that there are many years to worry about this, but it is certainly very positive that despite this Microsoft is aware and is working to solve it as soon as possible.