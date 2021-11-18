Mickey Mouse turns 93 as a pop culture icon]

Talking about Walt Disney invariably means talking about the greatest creation Mickey Mouse, who today turns 93 years of having appeared for the first time in cinemas and whose effigy a whole media and entertainment empire has been erected 360 founded on joyous values of friendship, adventure and fun.

Who does not remember his childhood with a Disney cartoon? It is difficult to think of a world without the “Miguelito Mouse”, how they called him in Latin America together with his faithful friends Donald Duck, Minie, Daisy or Pluto, all of them contributed to making our childhood, together with other dear characters, a more beautiful place and magical.

Since its first appearance on November 18, 1928 in the short “Steamboat Willie”, (in which a cartoon was heard whistling for the first time) called ‘talkie’ for being the first of its kind. The result was a huge success for Disney, who put his animators to work on more film productions of all kinds and put merchandise with his face in the form of collectibles. From that moment to the present an immense amount of events have happened, for example bequeathing us pieces of art, impressive narratives, incredible actors and singers and much more.

The first Mickey Mouse toy was created in 1930

Charlotte Clark, a seamstress from Los Angeles, designed the first Mickey Mouse plush doll. After studying the appearance of the character, he created a doll that met Walt Disney’s expectations of high quality. Since then, hundreds of wildly popular toys, including cars, airplanes, and music games, have been inspired by Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Club

Do you remember how Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Justin Timberlake achieved stardom in their careers? Of course, Mickey Mouse’s magic had something to do with his success. These stars and others were part of a program of the 50s in which various personalities from the world of music and cinema began and forged a path of glory, some of the most famous are: Jc Chazes, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling or Tony Lucca.

Vote for Mickey Mouse for President

Oddly enough, he is the candidate who always appears on the rolls of the United States presidential elections in process.

The first animation to have its star in Hollywood

Mickey Mouse was the first cartoon character to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

More famous than Santa Claus

According to the Guinness record, Mickey Mouse is the most recognizable character in the world and even Santa Claus.

Mickey Mouse is the richest cartoon in the world

The mouse’s net worth is $ 1.995 billion.