Mexico establishes itself as a leading supplier of transportation equipment in the US

Mexico led and gained share in each of the last four years in the US import market for transportation equipment, according to data from the US International Trade Commission.

This sector includes motor vehicles, ships, tugboats, pleasure boats, aircraft, spacecraft, construction and mining equipment, railway locomotives and rolling stock, certain auto parts trailers, semi-trailers, motorcycles and mopeds, among others.

Mexican exports of this group of products grew continuously from 105,073 million dollars in 2016 to 135,618 million in 2019, and then registered a decrease to 111,426 million in 2020.

However, Mexico’s market share did not stop growing in this period. It went from 25.1 in 2016 to 26.2% the following year. Then it increased to 27.6, 28.8 and 29.1% in the subsequent three years.

With this, it reached a record in its market share and remained the leader in each year of the five-year period.

US imports of transportation equipment declined from all major suppliers in the past year.

Mexico, Japan and Canada, which were the three largest US suppliers of transportation equipment in 2020, accounted for $ 222.2 billion (58.1%) of US imports.

Due to a further decline in imports from Canada, Japan became the second largest supplier of transportation equipment to the United States in 2020, while Canada fell to third place.

In particular, US imports of motor vehicles fell 20.2%, from $ 217.5 billion in 2019 to $ 173.5 billion in 2020.

This decrease represented almost half (49.4%) of the total decrease in imports of transportation equipment.

Before 2020, motor vehicle imports had steadily increased from $ 200.7 billion in 2016 to $ 217.5 billion in 2019.

Mexico was the main source of motor vehicle imports from the United States in 2020, accounting for 56.8 billion dollars (32.9%) of the total, followed by Japan (32.6 billion or 18.9%) and Canada 31.4 billion or 18.2 percent).

Regarding this industry, the Stellantis company stated that it faces competition from other international manufacturers and distributors of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and component suppliers in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and the Asian region. Peaceful.

All these markets are highly competitive in terms of product quality, innovation, introduction of new technologies, response to new regulatory requirements, prices, fuel economy, reliability, safety, customer service and financial services offered.

At the same time, in another sector, the tariffs imposed under section 301 of the Trade Act 1974 on new aircraft from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom were probably a contributing factor to the overall decline in imports. of airplanes.

US imports of used aircraft, which were not included in section 301 tariffs, nearly doubled from $ 3.5 billion in 2019 to $ 6.8 billion in 2020.

