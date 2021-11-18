The Met Gala, one of the largest and most recognized fashion events, is back. Although the 2020 edition had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and this one in 2021 was delayed from May, the event was finally held on September 13.

The theme for the 2021 Met Gala was “American fashion” and as usual, an exhibition will open at the Metropolitan Museum of Art following the theme. This year’s exhibition is titled ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and it will mark the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute, as well as exploring the modern vocabulary of American fashion.

This year, the gala co-hosts were designer Tom Ford; the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the US edition of Vogue magazine. Secondly, co-hosts were actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

In addition, multiple artists, athletes, celebrities and influencers attended the event, showing off her best and most extravagant looks; one of them, the look of Rihanna, who closed the red carpet with a flourish.

Met Gala 2021: Rihanna closes the red carpet with an impressive look

Although many Rihanna and Met Gala fans thought she would not attend the event, The singer took her time to arrive and walk the red carpet and it was worth the wait, as she decided to save the best for last.

The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ came accompanied by ASAP Rocky to close the night with an impressive Balenciaga coat and matching hat. The personalized look of Demna Gvasalia, creative director of the brand, put a twist on elegant American style with a bulky scale with black ruffles. For its part, her boyfriend ASAP Rocky wore a quilt-inspired look specially designed by ERL.