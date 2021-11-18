Mauricio Sulaimán’s warning to Canelo Álvarez for “the risk” of fighting against Ilunga Makabu

Mauricio Sulaimán announced that this fight is a risk for Canelo (Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EFE)

He barely achieved a historic feat with the unification of all the belts in the super middleweight category and Saul Canelo Alvarez wants to go for more. Now the challenge is set on the fighter born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ilunga Makabu. The African is champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) on cruiser weight.

The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, spoke about the decision that the Canelo about trying in another category and he asserted that it is something that breaks paradigms due to the complexity it represents. He also added that this fight represents a great risk for the Mexican boxer.

Also, he expressed his desire to speak with both the Guadalajara and his coach, Eddy reynoso, who was the spokesperson in this decision.

Canelo will enter a fifth category of fish (Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN / EFE)

“It’s too risky (for the Canelo). It is a totally complicated move. It has already been accepted, but I would like to talk with Canelo, with Eddy. It is a very important risk that is breaking all paradigms. He looks for challenges, but I never saw her come that way, “said Sulaimán after learning about Saúl’s desire in the 59th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council.

An official date has not been agreed, but it is a fact that in May or June of the following year the contest is held, at least that is what the board of directors made known: “The Board of Governors of the World Boxing Council voted unanimously to approve Saúl Canelo Álvarez for fight for the WBC cruiserweight title in May or June 2022″.

Fighting in different categories is not something unknown to Saul Alvarez. The Mexican has had the opportunity to get into the ring in welterweight, super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight.

Eddy Reynoso proposed the fight between Canelo and Makabu for the cruiserweight title at the 59th WBC Convention (Photo: Twitter / @ ChavaESPN)

To compete for the World Boxing Council cruiserweight championship, Álvarez must reach 200 pounds, that is gain an approximate of 14 kilos with reference to his last fight against Caleb Plant. That challenge is added to the fact that the Congolese is 10 centimeters taller.

Sulaiman He also classified Ilunga Makabu as “something tremendous”: “He is a great fighter, he is very dangerous. And on a cruise it is something tremendous. Surprising the world, the cruise is a complicated division. Ilunga is a strong fighter, this is news, this is history and I am glad, I was very surprised, “he said at the event held in the capital of Mexico.

However, not everything is good. Canelo he will have to lose one of his belts in order to celebrate this commitment. The super middleweight belt of the WBC will cease to be in the hands of the Jalisco and will pass to the status of “vacant”. The one who will be able to contend for him is one of those who until a few days ago, sounded to measure himself against Saul, David benavidez.

Ilunga Makabu would be Canelo’s next rival for 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ WBCBoxing)

The proposal of the fight was given in the voice of Eddy Reynoso in the 59th WBC Convention. The coach affirmed that as his representative he spoke for the fighter.

“As a representative of the Canelo I am here to raise my voice and ask the World Boxing Council the next fight and look for the cruiserweight champion, Ilunga Makabu, give us the opportunity to seek the fight with the champion, after we unify the 168-pound titles, “Reynoso said.

From this moment, Saúl Álvarez will have an approximate of between five and six months of preparation to get to the point of their fight. The challenge of lifting 14 kilos will not be easy and it should be observed how that affects his technical performance or the speed of his movements, however, he has shown that his brilliance does not lie exclusively in one category.

