Mauricio Pochettino, enraged by Leo Messi, and Guardiola takes advantage

















It is true that the Paris Saint-Germain, either by force of the squad or because his opponents are very weak, this season he has controlled the League 1, who commands with an iron fist, so at this point it is almost impossible to see a disaster like the one suffered before Lille last season, but it is also true that the volume and size of the Parisian additions demand that the team Mauricio Pochettino something more than the league title, that’s why losing Neymar and Messi was not among his plans in the first decisive moment of the Champions League.

PSG knows that the clash against him Manchester City It is a small final to be clarified who is first in the group and therefore faces the round of 16 against a more affordable rival and with the field factor in favor, so the presence of the Brazilian star and the Argentine is essential for the visit to the Etihad Stadium in front of the almighty team of Pep Guardiola, but now the national teams can deprive Pochettino of such an advantage.

At the moment Neymar did not play the Latin American classic against Argentina for some annoyances with which he will travel to Paris, some that will be subject to evaluation by the PSG medical services and that, surely, will make him miss the league clash against Nantes (Saturday, 5:00 p.m.) and they make him a serious doubt before the painting skyblue on Wednesday (9:00 p.m. Spanish time). Even more so due to the information provided by the Brazilian federation regarding 10: “because complementary tests could not be carried out, the technical staff decided to preserve the player, not to travel with the delegation to San Juan,” read the statement from Brazil.

And now Pochettino becomes even more enraged when he learns of the circumstances surrounding the participation of Leo Messi in said match; a Messi who already missed the clash against him due to injury Girondins of Bordeaux. Messi commented after last night’s duel against Brazil to qualify for Qatar 2022 that “I’m fine, but physically obviously not, I’ve been standing for a long time and it’s not easy to play a game with so much pace, but luckily I’m fine” , he assured the press. Pochettino believes that he took a risk with the star and now both will return to Paris to undergo further evaluations, ones that could force them to be cautious with their two stars.