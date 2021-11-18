Mattel Introduces Life-Size Electric Barbie Extra Car With Star Headlights and Wing-Shaped Doors – FayerWayer

Have you ever played with your Barbies dolls and dreamed of driving a Barbie Extra Car in real life? Mattel continues to make the dreams of the smallest and not so small in the house come true with a life-size electric version of the vehicle.

This is a Barbie Extra Car based on the Fiat 500e, which looks exactly like the toy car. The electric was unveiled at the Los Angeles, California Auto Show.

Barbie Extra Car (Mattel)

The Extra Car was designed on a chassis of the model of the Italian automaker, with a fully electric train, 111 horsepower and offering 100 miles of range. It is ideal for Barbie, Ken and their pets, in life size, to tour the city.

Mattel used CAD files to accurately duplicate the body of the toy car and scale it to be the size of the Fiat 500e.

[ La actualización de Xbox de noviembre incluye cambios rápidos de controlador, filtros de color y etiquetas de accesibilidad ]

The most striking features

Some of the most striking features are the shiny silver paint and wing-shaped doors.

The 20-inch and 22-inch (front and rear respectively) pink and rainbow-hued wheels were 3D-printed and hand-painted, Engadget’s website reports in its report.

Barbie Extra Car (Mattel)

The headlights are gold and star-shaped, another feature designed to promote Mattel’s Barbie Extra line of dolls and accessories. The electric has attracted the attention of children who have accompanied their parents to the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Barbie Extra Car (Mattel)

The Barbie Extra Car is priced in its toy version of $ 30 at Walmart, which according to Mattel “has space to store a pair of shoes and a modern top” and “with so many fun accessories, this Barbie Extra car allows children to take them wherever you want them to go ”.

The complete car took two and a half months to create and it is very likely that we will see it in the next live-action Barbie movie, in which Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be the protagonists and that, if Hollywood and Mattel allow it, they will enjoy. this convertible sports car.