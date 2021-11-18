Matt Damon explains the dominance of superhero cinema

Actor Matt Damon has explained why superhero movies dominate movie premieres

The rise of superhero movies has been a challenge for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these movies has dominated the market for the past few years, especially as their universes continue to expand.

That especially applies to the MCU’s dominance, but the same could be said about all superhero projects, which continue to attract people from all over the world and different cultures. Matt Damon who has had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and the next Thor: Love & Thunder In a recent interview with The Times he spoke not only about how the way of watching superhero movies has changed and continues to do so with the new generation, but also about how superhero movies have affected studio choices and movie selection.

“The way they look is different from how we did it. How can you watch a movie if you are texting? As someone who does these things, I can’t say that I love it. Movies as we know them are not going to be something in the lives of our children. And that saddens me »Damon said.

When it comes to choosing which movies to make, Damon says that superhero movies can reach such a massive audience internationally that it’s a pretty simple choice for a studio.

“He made the most profitable movie, one that could travel around the world. And if you want a movie to travel and play in a big way, you want the least amount of cultural confusion. So there’s the rise of the superhero movie, right? They are easy for everyone. You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and the good will twice », Damon said.

While it’s not the traditional superhero movie you think of these days, Damon recently spoke about being offered a role in Avatar, for which he could have made a fortune. Damon talked a bit about the James Cameron pitch.

“Now listen. I do not need anyone. I don’t need a name for this, a well-known actor. If you don’t take this, I’ll find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But if you accept the role, I’ll give you 10 percent. “ Damon said about Cameron’s offer.

“I couldn’t do it, but Cameron told me over the course of that conversation, ‘Well, you know, I’ve only done six movies.’ I did not noticed it. He works infrequently, but his films, you already know them all. So it feels like I’ve done more than him. I didn’t realize that to say no I was probably missing the opportunity to ever work with him. That sucks and it’s still brutal. But all my children are eating. I’m fine”Damon said.

You can watch Matt Damon’s participation in Thor: Ragnarok below.

Is Matt Damon Right About Superhero Movies?