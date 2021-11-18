Matt Damon and his wife Luciana thus remember their ‘angel’ Heath Ledger

As an “incredibly restless and creative” person. This is how the protagonist of the saga of Jason bourne to his friend and interpreter to bring the Joker in a recent interview. Confessions about the late Australian actor came as Matt Damon He was sincere about the different tattoos that he has done throughout his life.

From the cover of the next issue of ‘GQ’ magazine, Damon revealed that both he and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, they got a tattoo that Heath ledger he had designed before his death in 2008.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, in a file image. (Getty)

This shocking revelation came when the actor talked about his first tattoo, the word ‘Lucy’ written in ink on the upper part of his right arm in honor of his wife. Damon said the idea was the result of a spontaneous decision Luciana had made one day in 2013. “We were in our apartment in Manhattan and she told me ‘We’re going to get some tattoos.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’

Damon only put one condition to go through the needle: that they fulfill a promise he made once and get tattooed with the artist Scott Campbell. “It is a friend of ours who did all the Heath Ledger tattoos she explained, “and I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he would be my first choice.” But it turned out that Damon went home with two tattoos that day after seeing a sketch Ledger had made on Campbell’s computer.

Heath Ledger and Matt Damon were great friends. (Getty)

“That’s something Heath had on his arm,” Damon said of an abstract design that is also found on his right arm. “Heath was an incredibly restless and creative person. He was really sensitive. These things just flowed out of him. It was really special, “continued Damon, who starred opposite Ledger in the 2005 film ‘The Brothers Grimm.’

“He just wanted to get something that would have been his. Scott showed me his laptop and I said, ‘Scott, what’s that?’ And he said, ‘I have no idea, I think it’s something Heath has scribbled on.’ And I said: ‘That is what I want’According to the actor, his wife, who was also friends with Ledger, got the same tattoo on his foot.

Since then, the Oscar winner He has tattooed the names of his four children near the first design. “So we both share that,” he said of the special tattoo he shares with Luciana. “It’s like a little creative blessing. It’s like an angel looking over all these names on my arm.” Heath ledger He died at the age of 28 on January 22, 2008, victim of accidental overdose of sleeping pills.