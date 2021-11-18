Matrix Resurrections: Reveal poster with Eréndira Ibarra with Keanu Reeves | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Warner Bros shared the new poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘the next installment of the iconic saga starring Keanu reeves.

On the other hand, the image also shows Carrie-Anne Moss who gives life to Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Interpreting Morpheus and Jessica henwick What Bugs.

However, what has also caused great emotion among the Mexican followers of the saga is the participation of the actress Erendira Ibarra, even though his persona has not yet been revealed.

What does Eréndira Ibarra think?

For her part, the artist only shared the poster on her social networks with the following message:

Someone pinch me #Agratefulheart @thematrixmovie #iAmWe “

It is necessary to emphasize that it is reaffirmed that in ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘it will look like Thomas anderson back in the Matrix and will be unaware of his past established in the previous films.

Under the direction of Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘will hit the big screen in December this year. For now, here we leave the official subtitled trailer.