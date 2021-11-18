Matrix Resurrections. Reveal poster showing Eréndira Ibarra with Keanu Reeves

arner Bros revealed the new poster for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the iconic sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves.

In addition to the Canadian actor, the image shows Carrie-Anne Moss playing Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing Morpheus and Jessica Henwick as Bugs.

However, what has also caused great commotion in the Mexican fans of this project is the appearance of the actress Eréndira Ibarra, although her character has not yet been revealed.

For her part, the artist only shared the poster on her social networks with the following message: “Someone pinch me (Someone pinch me) #Heart

Thankful @thematrixmovie #iAmWe ”.

It should be noted that the poster reaffirms that in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ it will be seen how Thomas Anderson would be back in the Matrix and would not know his past established in the previous installments.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will hit the big screen in December of this year. For now, here we leave the official subtitled trailer.

Source: Mexico Agency





Comments

Comments