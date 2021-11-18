Marvel: How much have Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and other MCU actors earned in royalties?

Anyone would think that marvel superheroes They are in charge of saving the Universe over and over again selflessly, but the truth is that both the Gods and the Super Soldiers also have to eat and pay debts: that is an inescapable reality of all existence. That is why Here is a list of the highest paid actors in the entire MCU.

Robert Downey Jr.

Undoubtedly Robert Downey Jr. He is one of the highest paid Hollywood actors in film history and that is largely due to the character of Marvel comics he played for so many years: Iron Man. In his first film, the actor earned $ 500,000 in royalties, while in the first Avengers movie he was paid $ 50 million. On Spider-Man: Homecoming received $ 5 million for his small stake, while on Avengers: Endgame got 75 million dollars!

Chris Evans

The sums Chris Evans has received in some MCU movies are not negligible. On Captain America: The First Avenger the actor received a modest million dollars. For Captain America: Civil War Chris Evans made $ 15 million, repeating the same amount in Avengers: Infinity War and in Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth

In 2011, after the first Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth received $ 150,000. But on Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame this actor received $ 15 million per movie. Not bad just for facing the worst marvel villains.

Mark Ruffalo

Many will remember that the arrival of Mark Ruffalo to the MCU was not in The Incredible Hulk, but in the first Avengers movie, a tape that left him a not inconsiderable 2 million dollars. After Avengers: Endgame, the last film in which the actor has appeared, Rufallo received 8 million dollars.

Jeremy renner

The protagonist of the new Marvel series, Hawkeye, received 2 million dollars after his participation in the first Avengers movie, And since then that is the amount he has received in each of the MCU projects in which he has participated.

Chadwick boseman

Black panther It was a success for Marvel Studios, and to date it is the only film that has allowed the production company to feel the glory of owning an Oscar. Nevertheless, Chadwick Boseman, the actor who gave life to Black Panther, could only take 2 million dollars in royalties.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress who gave life to Black Widow for so long is one of the highest paid women in the MCU. For having participated on Avengers: Infinity War received 15 million dollars, a figure that was repeated after Endgame. Tape Black widow It was supposed to provide him with $ 30 million in royalties, but after his disagreement with DisneyThe amount the actress will receive remains to be seen.

Brie larson

For having participated Captain Marvel (the first MCU film to feature a female lead character) Brie Larson received the hefty sum of $ 5 million. It is unknown how much he could have earned for Endgame, but we can imagine that it was a really substantial amount (although the participation of the character has been less).

As you can see, working as a superhero in addition to being dangerous, seems like it pays very well. We do not know which company should be sent the CV and the type of benefits that generally have as an Avenger, although we are certain that they must have a very good dental insurance.

And you, don’t you think it’s better to quit our jobs and dedicate ourselves to living like Marvel superheroes?

