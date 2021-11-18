Marriage to Ben Affleck? Jennifer Lopez responds to rumors

Definitely, The return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became one of the most talked about Hollywood news of 2021. And it is that after years apart, one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s returned and they no longer hide their love at all. Nevertheless, some rumors assure that this time it is more serious and they are already thinking about the next step.

Also, now these rumors increased even more after the recent statements of the artist and actress. In a new interview, while promoting his latest movie, Marry me, the interpreter of Hustlers He did not rule out getting married and assured that it is a possibility for his future.

What did Jennifer Lopez say?

Without directly mentioning Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez responded to the possibility of remarrying in the near future. «You know me, I am a romantic. I have always been it. I’ve already been married a couple of times. I still believe in happily ever after, of course. Hundred percent”he told the Today Show.

It should be remembered that Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times. In 1997 he married Ojani Noa in a marriage that only lasted one year, something similar to his marriage to Cris Judd that lasted from 2001 to 2003. However, her relationship with Marc Anthony lasted longer, marrying in 2004 and divorcing 10 years later, in 2014.

For his part, Ben Affleck married fellow actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Nevertheless, They divorced in 2018, in the midst of a complex personal moment for the actor, where he was admitted after problems with depression and anxiety. Fortunately, the former couple has a good relationship.

In August of this year, after confirming that he returned with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was caught looking at rings at a Tiffany store in Los Angeles, fueling rumors of an upcoming wedding. It should be remembered that the pair had already engaged in 2002, but their separation ended the plans.