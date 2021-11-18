Marcelo Leaño revealed why he plays without a natural forward center

Marcelo Michel Leaño, strategist of the Chivas, revealed the reason why he does not use a nominal forward in his lineup of the Sacred Flock, in addition to highlighting the importance of playing 4-3-3.

The rojiblanco coach mentioned that when he lines up Cesar Huerta As a center forward, it is so that he bounces by pulling the mark of the enemy centrals and this allows a natural gap behind his back.

The problem that Leaño mentioned is that Chivas They must take better advantage of these spaces with aggressive diagonals from their extreme attackers behind the central defender who went out to chase Huerta, and that is that a player like Zaldivar, who is a nominal forward, does not cause these gaps by playing more like a ‘post’.

In addition, Leaño revealed in TUDN the keys to play a 4-3-3, and that is Chivas It is a team that defends in long spaces and attacks in short spaces, seeking a good association with the ball by developing multiple triangulations on the field.

Chivas is facing Club Puebla at Repechage next Saturday, November 20 at 9:00 p.m. CDMX in the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

