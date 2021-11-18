Marcelo Flores on playing for Mexico: ‘If Tata calls me, I’m ready’

His name is becoming more and more known in the environment of the juvenile Tricolor. With 18 years of age and a process in youth of the Arsenal of England, Marcelo Flores is the figure of the Mexican U-20 National Team. Although it has not been considered by Gerardo Martino, the Argentine strategist has it on the radar for the not too distant future.

Recently, Marcelo and El Tri Juvenile were crowned in the Revelations Cup, home run of minor teams where in the final they defeated the United States with a great goal from the Gunners’ own element. El Chelo, as he is known in the Tri Sub-20, said that although he does not want to advance his processes, he said he was ready in case a call from the Senior National Team ever came to him.

“I am in the U-20 process, but If they call me (from the Senior National Team) I am ready for that challenge, but for now I’m on this path, “he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Flores, like his sisters Tatiana and Silvana, wear the shirt of the London club and are happy to play for Mexico, the country where her father was born, Rubén Flores.

“It helps a lot, I won’t speak for them but I think we are very happy with this selection. My dad is always proud, but I am free to play for the country we want, but for now he is very happy to represent his country ”, alluding to the fact that he can also represent England and Canada, the latter the one that has generated the most noise .

Tri Sub-20, to look for the ticket for Paris 2024

The selection that Luis Pérez is forming in the U-20 has gone from less to more. The first games in Europe were painful defeats against Spain, England and France; Nevertheless, the Revelations Cup served to gain confidence for 2022, which will be an important year for this generation that, in addition to look for the ticket to the World Cup of the specialty, also look for the go to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image, who is part of this generation, explained that the games played in Celaya served for the group to continue to know each other, and is that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they are players who have had little time to shoot with El Tri.

“We are working every day to improve and get to know each other as a group and we will be prepared for that challenge when it arises. We are in a very well prepared group and the process is very good and we are improving ”.

Arsenal polishes it in the youth team

The Mexican plays in the lower Arsenal, a club in which he sometimes trains with the first team led by Mikel Arteta and in which he already concentrated on some occasion to play an FA Cup match, although in the end he was out of the call for the match.