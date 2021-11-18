Marcelo Flores: “It is not impossible to go to Qatar 2022”

After the poor results of the Mexican team on the last FIFA Date, the name of Marcelo Flores, selected under 20 and Arsenal player, started to sound like a possible variant, Despite his young age and the young man spoke about this.

“My dream is to reach the senior team. For me I am in the process of going in the sub 20. For whatever comes I am ready, if they call me I am ready, but I am in that process now of the sub 20 and I am happy. Nor is it impossible (go to the 2022 World Cup), we are improving every day and we are in a very good group with very good teachers and technicians. “

The youth comes from winning the Revelations Cup with the Tri sub 20 and talked about the difference in level with Europe.

“In Europe it is a very good level, but there is not much difference. They are all very good players here and also in Europe and they are the ones who make the best decisions and make the best players. “

Finally, Marcelo Flores left the door open to represent Canada or England in the future.

“For me I don’t know right now. I’m living in the moment, but I am open for the three elections, but at the moment I am fine with Mexico. “

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state