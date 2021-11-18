Marcelo Flores ‘boasts’ meeting with Raúl Jiménez before leaving for England

The Arsenal youth and the Wolverhampton figure coexisted after participating with the Tri Sub-20 and the senior team, respectively

The Mexican U-20 team, Marcelo Flores placeholder image, “Boasted” through social networks a photograph next to the forward Raul Jimenez, prior to their trip back to England.

Marcelo Flores stood out with the Tri Sub-20 during the last Revelations Cup, in which Mexico was crowned by defeating the representative of the United States 2-1, in the match played at the Miguel Alemán Valdés stadium, in Celaya.

Marcelo Flores and Raúl Jimenez traveled back to England. Instagram Marcelo Flores

This was the first edition of the contest and the Arsenal player stood out for his performance, as he achieved scores and assists, which helped the Mexican team to obtain the crown.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Raúl Jiménez participated with the Tri Mayor within the FIFA date, in which the Tri did not obtain the results it expected, since in fell 2-0 against the United States and 2-1 against Canada, both as a visitor.

The Wolverhampton striker had no fortune in front of the rivals’ goal, so he could not help the Tricolor to achieve positive results in the Concacaf Octagonal matches towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Now, both Mexican players return to England to join their respective English football teams and face the commitments that lie ahead.