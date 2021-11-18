Manchester United coffers smile thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old) He is one of the footballers with the greatest media coverage among the elite of the beautiful game. A crack Portuguese who made the decision to return to Manchester United during the summer transfer period in 2021. Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding movements of this transfer window.

After the serious monetary consequences caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the clubs are returning to normality (little by little). From a report collected by OK Daily, we are going to assess the notable impact of CR7 in the accounts of the Red Devils. All this, in addition, driven by the return of the public to the stadiums.

A signing of great economic impact

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has allowed the British club’s income to increase by a 16.1%. Thus the things, the benefits of the United are seeing clearly shot up thanks to the figure of the ex of Real Madrid and Juventus of Turin. A professional who accumulates a truly historical legacy.

Likewise, MU’s turnover has risen to the not inconsiderable figure of the € 148.7 M. Of said monetary amount, € 33.2 M are directly connected with retail, merchandising, clothing and licenses. Despite this, we cannot neglect the delicate situation faced by his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench Old trafford.