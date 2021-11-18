Lunar eclipse of November 2021: when, at what time, where and in which countries of America the eclipse will be seen this November 19 | Peru | Mexico | Argentina | Colombia | Science

The longest lunar eclipse of this century will occur on November 19, 2021 and much of the American continent will be its main witness. It is one of the most spectacular phenomena that are manifested in our natural satellite and that will be observable with the naked eye.

According to Time and Date, a portal specialized in astronomical events, it will last three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. According to NASA’s record, a lunar eclipse of a similar extent has not occurred since 1440 and will not occur again for six centuries, in 2669.

YOU CAN SEE: “The brightest comet of 2021” is approaching Earth and could be seen with the naked eye

What will this lunar eclipse look like?

During lunar eclipses, the shadow of planet Earth covers the visible part of the full moon. On this occasion, the shadow will be projected at 97% of the natural satellite, so it will be a partial eclipse with a small strip illuminated by the Sun. However, due to the magnitude of the shadow, it will look like a total one.

Likewise, the satellite will acquire a reddish color, since sunlight will be scattered in its shortest lengths (blue) upon contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, allowing the longest lengths (orange and red) to impact the moon. This appearance of the star is known as the blood moon.

On November 19 there will be an almost total lunar eclipse, so a ‘blood moon’ will be appreciated. Image of the phases of this phenomenon: AFP

When and what time will the November lunar eclipse be?

The lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning of November 19, 2021 from 7.18 UTC until 10.47 UTC. In the middle of its journey (9.02 UTC) it will be in its maximum phase and, therefore, it will appear almost entirely red.

Peru : between 2.18 am and 5.47 am

Argentina: between 4.18 am and 7.47 am

Colombia: between 2.18 am and 5.47 am

Venezuela: between 3.18 am and 6.47 am

Central America: 1.18 am and 4.47 am

Mexico: between 1.18 am and 4.47 am (CDMX)

United States: between 3.18 am and 6.18 am (Washington DC)

YOU CAN SEE: Leonidas, the biggest meteor shower of November 2021: when and where to see it

Where and in which countries in America can the eclipse be seen?

The phenomenon will be visible throughout the continent of America; however, visibility conditions will vary depending on the Location and the time zone.

In North America (Canada, the United States and Mexico), people will be able to witness the event for as long as possible: from when the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow until it leaves it.

Central America, the Caribbean, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela will also be a good setting for observation, since the maximum phase of the eclipse can be witnessed at a point high enough in the sky. However, it will not be visible when the shadow leaves the Moon because it will already be below the horizon.

In Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and western Brazil, the almost complete ‘blood moon’ will also be visible, but for less time and closer to the horizon.

On the other hand, in northeast China, eastern Europe, New Zealand and Japan, the eclipse could be observed in its last phase when the first hours of the night of November 19 arrive.

YOU CAN SEE: This is how black holes allow you to take ‘shortcuts’ to the future

How to see the lunar eclipse on November 19?

To observe the phenomenon it will not be necessary to have special equipment such as telescopes or binoculars, but if recommended avoid too much lighting at the observation site.

At the beginning of the eclipse, the Moon will be located high in the sky, but as it reaches its maximum point it will descend towards the west. When it dawns it will have already hidden below the horizon.

What are the phases of the Moon?

New Moon: the visible side of the Moon is completely obscured. This absence of lunar brightness in the sky favors the observation of the stars and the fall of meteors, especially in places far from cities.

First quarter: with the passing of the days, the Moon is seen more and more illuminated. When a ‘half moon’ is seen, it is the first quarter phase.

Full moon: occurs when the visible face of the natural satellite is fully illuminated by the Sun, which favors night visibility in rural towns, which do not have as much artificial lighting as cities.

Last quarter: looks similar to the first quarter. However, this crescent heralds the end of the cycle and the arrival of another new moon.