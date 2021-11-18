Leonardo DiCaprio, will play Jim Jones, the leader of a cult in his next film

MADRID. (CulturaOcio) – Leonardo DiCaprio, the best actor Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’, will play Jim Jones, leader of a sect in the 70’s and responsible for the collective suicide of 918 people, 304 of them children.

According to reports Deadline has confirmed that the interpreter of ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’ will star in the film, written by Scott Rosenberg (‘With Air’), which will narrate the origin of this infamous cult called Temple of the People of Disciples of Christ in Indianapolis in 1955 and how little by little it grew darker and darker until its terrible denouement in 1978.

Related news

Jones’s story has been adapted for the screen on several occasions. The first of them came just a year after the fateful event with the title ‘Guyana, the crime of the century’ and Stuart Whitman as the protagonist. In 1980 “The tragedy of Guyana” would also be released on television with Powers Boothe as the leader of the sect. Beyond this, the cursed reverend has appeared in several horror films such as ‘The Sacrament’ (2013), ‘The Veil’ (2016) or ‘The Jonestown Haunting’ (2020), even being played by Evan Peters in the seventh episode of the ninth season of ‘American Horror Story’.

In addition, Di Caprio will be, along with Jennifer Davisson, the producer of the film for Metro Goldwyn Mayer through his company, Appian Way. The film will also have Jim Jones (Venom) as executive producer.

This will be the third real character that the interpreter of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ will embody in the coming years. Among his future projects is ‘Roosevelt’, in which he will give life to the president of the United States, and ‘The Devil in the White City’, where he will take on the shoes of Dr. HH Holmes, one of the first assassins in series of which there is evidence. Before that, his next film ‘Don’t look up’ will be released, an apocalyptic comedy in which he shares the limelight with Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and which will arrive on Netflix on December 24.