Leonardo DiCaprio chooses Spain for his next business: a town in Cáceres will host his company | Present

Leonardo Dicaprio now has Spain in the spotlight, and it is not for any upcoming Hollywood shoot. A company in which the actor participates as an investor and advisor has chosen our country as the headquarters of its new factory, And although it may seem totally random, it has its reasons. The company is called Diamond Foundry, and is responsible for producing gems synthetically as its main activity.

If you look back at the Californian’s filmography, among his most prominent titles is Blood diamonds, a 2006 movie that seems to have made a big impact on his life since its filming. The film, directed by Edward zwick, He recounted the horrors that diamonds caused in some regions of Africa, something that made him see the harsh reality of the matter. Beyond ethical and humanitarian reasons, the Oscar winner is also clear that the mining in charge of extracting this mineral is a polluting factor that, from his position as an activist, he is not willing to deal with.

That is why he settled in the town of Trujillo, a municipality to the west of the province of Cáceres, to establish the company’s new factory there. It was thanks to Martin Roscheisen -Executive director and co-founder of the company in which DiCaprio is a shareholder- for which the news has been made known through an interview for El País. According to him, this decision is the most sensible of all. But why have they chosen Extremadura?

Trujillo, a rough diamond for production

The company’s technology, as well as its method of producing these gems, is to take advantage of renewable energy whenever possible. In the case of this Extremadura town, the fact that it enjoys many hours of sunshine throughout the day makes it ideal. Thus, the possibility of making solar panels work is so high that the profitability is evident.

The residents of Trujillo will host -as yet no specific date- a factory of thirty thousand square meters, where there will be plasma reactors that will work throughout the day to produce the simile of precious stones. And beware, they will not only serve for jewelry: Diamond crystal chips will also be produced to make semiconductors more efficient.

Without a doubt, a surprise for the town, you will suddenly have up to three hundred new job offers. Of course, in terms of the presence -at least indirectly- of a Hollywood face among its lands, they are not new, since they have already hosted part of the epic story of Game of Thrones in a scene that became one of the most decisive in the series.