launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
50

Nokia XR20, the company’s most resistant smartphone, arrives in Mexico. It is a smartphone that revives one of the concepts that was all the rage a few years ago, but has now been almost forgotten: that of ultra-resistant smartphones.

The Nokia XR20 has an official price in Mexico of 13,000 pesos, available in Amazon Mexico in colors Ultra Blue and Granite Gray.

Nokia XR20 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Nokia XR20

Screen

6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution
2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen hole
Gorilla Glass Victus Protection

Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

RAM memory and storage

6 GB RAM

128GB storage, expandable with microSD

OS

Android 11

Part of the Android One program

Rear cameras

Double: 48 megapixels f / 1.79 main with Carl Zeiss optics
13 megapixels f / 2.4 ultra wide angle
Dual tone LED flash
Simple LED flash

Frontal camera

8 megapixels f / 2.0

battery

4,630 mAh with 18W fast charge via USB Type-C
15W wireless charging

Others

5G SA and NSA connectivity
Side fingerprint sensor
Stereo speakers
OZO spatial sound capture and playback
3.5 mm audio jack
Support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice
Google Assistant button
Programmable button

Price

13,000 pesos

As it was already clear, the ultra-resistance of the Nokia XR20 is its main feature. According to Nokia, is capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.8 meters thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus protection that it integrates, extreme temperatures from + 55 ° C to -25 ° C thanks to its military grade MIL-STD 810H certification, and submersion in water for up to one hour with its IP68 certification.

Of the rest, the Nokia XR20 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. Accompanying this piece, the XR20 integrates 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the only version that reaches Mexico. Its screen is 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution, and as an interesting detail it can be used with wet hands and even with gloves, as part of its focus on harsh environments.

Nokia Xr20 Launch Official Price Mexico Technical Sheet

Finally, the Nokia XR20 cameras are 48 and 13 megapixels on the back, with Carl Zeiss optics on the main sensor, and 8 megapixels on the front. Its battery is 4,630 mAh with fast charging of 18W by USB Type-C, and 15W wireless. Android 11 is the factory preloaded system, and like all other Nokia smartphones, it is part of the Android One program that ensures two Android updates and three years of security patches.

Side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm audio jack, OZO spatial sound, support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice, and a programmable button with the latest details that complement the Nokia XR20 data sheet.

This is how the Nokia XR20 arrives in Mexico in 2021 to compete in the ultra-resistant smartphone market, one barely occupied by just another competitor, the Motorola Defy 2021.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here