launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Nokia XR20, the company’s most resistant smartphone, arrives in Mexico. It is a smartphone that revives one of the concepts that was all the rage a few years ago, but has now been almost forgotten: that of ultra-resistant smartphones.

The Nokia XR20 has an official price in Mexico of 13,000 pesos, available in Amazon Mexico in colors Ultra Blue and Granite Gray.

Nokia XR20 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Nokia XR20 Screen 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen hole

Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM memory and storage 6 GB RAM 128GB storage, expandable with microSD OS Android 11 Part of the Android One program Rear cameras Double: 48 megapixels f / 1.79 main with Carl Zeiss optics

13 megapixels f / 2.4 ultra wide angle

Dual tone LED flash

Simple LED flash Frontal camera 8 megapixels f / 2.0 battery 4,630 mAh with 18W fast charge via USB Type-C

15W wireless charging Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

OZO spatial sound capture and playback

3.5 mm audio jack

Support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice

Google Assistant button

Programmable button Price 13,000 pesos

As it was already clear, the ultra-resistance of the Nokia XR20 is its main feature. According to Nokia, is capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.8 meters thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus protection that it integrates, extreme temperatures from + 55 ° C to -25 ° C thanks to its military grade MIL-STD 810H certification, and submersion in water for up to one hour with its IP68 certification.

Of the rest, the Nokia XR20 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. Accompanying this piece, the XR20 integrates 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the only version that reaches Mexico. Its screen is 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution, and as an interesting detail it can be used with wet hands and even with gloves, as part of its focus on harsh environments.





Finally, the Nokia XR20 cameras are 48 and 13 megapixels on the back, with Carl Zeiss optics on the main sensor, and 8 megapixels on the front. Its battery is 4,630 mAh with fast charging of 18W by USB Type-C, and 15W wireless. Android 11 is the factory preloaded system, and like all other Nokia smartphones, it is part of the Android One program that ensures two Android updates and three years of security patches.

Side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm audio jack, OZO spatial sound, support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice, and a programmable button with the latest details that complement the Nokia XR20 data sheet.

This is how the Nokia XR20 arrives in Mexico in 2021 to compete in the ultra-resistant smartphone market, one barely occupied by just another competitor, the Motorola Defy 2021.