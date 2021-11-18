La Jornada – Experts point out limited exercise of the right to health of migrant women

Although the reform of the General Health Law, which gave rise to the Health Institute for Well-being, indicates that health care will be universal in public institutions, migrant women face limitations in exercising that right.

At the presentation of the report Barriers and facilitators to the sexual and reproductive health of migrant women, Ietza Bojórquez, from El Colegio de la Frontera Norte, remarked that “the amendment to the General Health Law in principle guarantees free access for all people, regardless of their immigration status, to health services, but in practice many times it is limited by administrative barriers, of documents, mainly ”.

He recalled that “the preparation of the regulations for the General Health Law on access is now under discussion. This is precisely the one that is going to begin to operationalize these situations, and in one of its chapters it endorses this commitment, that the access of migrants is free and free and on equal terms with the rest of the population, regardless of their condition. migratory ”.

He warned that, “however, what we are seeing on the ground is that if this step is not extended, it is not made known to the level at which the person interacts with the health system, this legislation and these norms will not go away to put it into practice and there will be no improvement ”.

Tania Marín Macías, national medical coordinator of Doctors of the World, spoke of one of the three stories that are exposed in the analysis of the public health services of Tapachula, Chiapas.

He cited the case of a 17-year-old girl from Guatemala who, upon arriving in the country, went to a health center to request a contraceptive method, which was not provided. Later she became pregnant and had an abortion at five months of gestation. After that event, he was treated and a subdermal implant was placed. In that journey, he was discriminated against and denied care for not having papers, he said.

Karla Berdichevsky, director of the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health of the Ministry of Health, indicated that around 45,000 Central American women pass through the country each year, and the situation is on the rise with migrant caravans.

Although there was a decrease in 2020 due to the pandemic, he asserted that in the first quarter of this year there was an increase.

“The migratory phenomenon is not new, but it is increasingly common for it to have a female face. Thousands of women, adolescents and girls are forced to leave their countries of origin and cross multiple borders ”.

He acknowledged that “we have not been able to meet all their needs in sexual and reproductive health issues, and therefore this study is highly relevant.

It represents a milestone, due to the importance of this collaborative effort between the federal and Chiapas ministries of Health, in conjunction with civil society organizations (Population Council, Ipas Mexico and Doctors of the World).

He indicated that “in an articulated manner we have generated evidence from a critical perspective to achieve an improvement in health services.” He trusted that it is useful for the design of public policies.